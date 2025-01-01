$7,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Focus
ST 6-Speed Manual! Sunroof! Leather!
Location
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
190,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP3L90DL228258
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NAV ! Leather ! Sunroof ! 6-Speed Manual ! Heated Seats ! Dual Zone Air! Pwr Seat !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
