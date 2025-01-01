Menu
NAV ! Leather ! Sunroof ! 6-Speed Manual ! Heated Seats ! Dual Zone Air! Pwr Seat !

2013 Ford Focus

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Focus

ST 6-Speed Manual! Sunroof! Leather!

12872819

2013 Ford Focus

ST 6-Speed Manual! Sunroof! Leather!

Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP3L90DL228258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NAV ! Leather ! Sunroof ! 6-Speed Manual ! Heated Seats ! Dual Zone Air! Pwr Seat !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motortrendz

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
$7,995

2013 Ford Focus