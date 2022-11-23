$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Civic
Sedan LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
210,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9350794
- Stock #: 23-026A
- VIN: 2HGFB2F43DH014729
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 210,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2013 Honda Civic Sedan is for sale today.
To keep pace with a rapidly evolving market, the 9th-generation Honda Civic under went a makeover for the 2013 model year. Key revisions include an all-new body structure, refreshed front and rear end styling and more premium, soft-touch materials inside the cabin. The 2013 Honda Civic comes with a unique combination of reliability, affordability and an amazing following. This sedan has 210,000 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
A/C
USB
Steaming Audio
