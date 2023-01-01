2013 Mazda MAZDA3

$11,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 5 , 5 6 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9980000

9980000 Stock #: P0149A

P0149A VIN: JM1BL1UF3D1735995

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 65,562 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Map Lights Remote Keyless Entry Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Day/night rearview mirror Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system Rear heater ducts Moulded cloth door trim Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders (2) coat hooks Ignition key illumination Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders Driver foot rest (2) 12V pwr outlets Illuminated glove compartment Centre console w/lid Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel Dual front cupholders (3) passenger assist handles passenger side seatback pocket Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors Front bucket seats w/active headrests 60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: lock function Custom fitted front/rear floor mats Exterior temperature gauge Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature & driver side illuminated switch Rear door bottle holders Trunk/cargo light Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, air bags Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Pwr rack & pinion steering Front/rear stabilizer bars Front independent strut suspension w/coil springs Rear independent multi-link suspension w/coil springs 2.0L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine Front ventilated/rear solid pwr disc brakes Exterior Halogen Headlamps Body-colour door handles Variable intermittent windshield wipers Temporary spare tire P205/55R16 all-season tires Body-colour pwr mirrors Black grille w/black grille bar Safety Internal Trunk Release Child safety rear door locks Front side-impact air bags Integrated child seat anchor brackets Side-impact door beams All seating position 3-point seat belts Front/rear side curtain air bags Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brake-force distribution Driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger sensor Height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners, force limiters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.