$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
GX - Power Seats - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
65,562KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9980000
- Stock #: P0149A
- VIN: JM1BL1UF3D1735995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,562 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2013 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today.
The 2013 Mazda Mazda3 is a front wheel drive compact vehicle that stands out for its fun-to-drive nature, great value and excellent fuel economy. The Mazda3 features an interior that's easy on the eyes and very ergonomic in design. The exterior has a distinct look with its smiling front facia and fluid curves down the side of this stylish car. This low mileage sedan has just 65,562 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $96.90 with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Map Lights
Remote Keyless Entry
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Day/night rearview mirror
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Rear heater ducts
Moulded cloth door trim
Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
(2) coat hooks
Ignition key illumination
Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders
Driver foot rest
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Illuminated glove compartment
Centre console w/lid
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual front cupholders
(3) passenger assist handles
passenger side seatback pocket
Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Front bucket seats w/active headrests
60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: lock function
Custom fitted front/rear floor mats
Exterior temperature gauge
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature & driver side illuminated switch
Rear door bottle holders
Trunk/cargo light
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, air bags
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front independent strut suspension w/coil springs
Rear independent multi-link suspension w/coil springs
2.0L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
Front ventilated/rear solid pwr disc brakes
Exterior
Halogen Headlamps
Body-colour door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Temporary spare tire
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Body-colour pwr mirrors
Black grille w/black grille bar
Safety
Internal Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Front side-impact air bags
Integrated child seat anchor brackets
Side-impact door beams
All seating position 3-point seat belts
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brake-force distribution
Driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger sensor
Height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners, force limiters
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0