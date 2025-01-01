Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2013 Nissan Sentra is for sale today. <br> <br>This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features youll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what youve been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 137,805 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2013 Nissan Sentra

137,805 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Nissan Sentra

Watch This Vehicle
12757971

2013 Nissan Sentra

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,805KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP9DL739236

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0301B
  • Mileage 137,805 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Nissan Sentra is for sale today.

This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 137,805 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Battery Saver
Independent Front Suspension
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Torsion beam rear suspension
Electronic drive-by-wire throttle
Nissan Direct Ignition System
1.8L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
Continuously variable valve timing control system
Speed-sensitive electric pwr steering

Exterior

LED Taillights
Chrome Grille
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Dual pwr heated exterior mirrors
Halogen headlamps w/LED accent lights

Safety

4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
Energy-absorbing steering column
Rear child safety door locks
LATCH system (lower anchors & tethers for children)
Pipe-style steel side-door guard beams
Electronic brake force distribution w/brake assist
Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones
Active brake limited slip
3-point ELR driver seatbelts
3-point ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts
Hood-buckling creases
Roof-mounted side-impact supplemental curtain airbags
Front height-adjustable seatbelts w/pretensioners & load limiters
Vehicle dynamic control w/traction control system
Nissan advanced airbag system -inc: dual-stage supplemental front airbags, seatbelt & occupant classification sensors

Interior

Exterior temp display
Front/rear door pockets
Front passenger seatback pocket
Vehicle security system
Silver interior trim
Nissan vehicle immobilizer system
(2) auxiliary 12V pwr outlets
Pwr door locks w/auto-locking feature
Rear 60/40 split fold-down bench seat
Overhead LED map lights
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch auto up/down feature
Rear seat centre console w/cupholders
Trip computer -inc: average MPG, current MPG, distance to empty, average speed
Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side-impact supplemental airbags
Front centre console -inc: adjustable cup holders, storage bin

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Buick Encore Preferred for sale in Kanata, ON
2021 Buick Encore Preferred 58,260 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Accent for sale in Kanata, ON
2013 Hyundai Accent 169,257 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT - Power Windows for sale in Kanata, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT - Power Windows 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-3403

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

2013 Nissan Sentra