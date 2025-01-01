$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2013 Nissan Sentra
2013 Nissan Sentra
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,805KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP9DL739236
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0301B
- Mileage 137,805 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2013 Nissan Sentra is for sale today.
This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 137,805 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Battery Saver
Independent Front Suspension
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Torsion beam rear suspension
Electronic drive-by-wire throttle
Nissan Direct Ignition System
1.8L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
Continuously variable valve timing control system
Speed-sensitive electric pwr steering
Exterior
LED Taillights
Chrome Grille
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Dual pwr heated exterior mirrors
Halogen headlamps w/LED accent lights
Safety
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
Energy-absorbing steering column
Rear child safety door locks
LATCH system (lower anchors & tethers for children)
Pipe-style steel side-door guard beams
Electronic brake force distribution w/brake assist
Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones
Active brake limited slip
3-point ELR driver seatbelts
3-point ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts
Hood-buckling creases
Roof-mounted side-impact supplemental curtain airbags
Front height-adjustable seatbelts w/pretensioners & load limiters
Vehicle dynamic control w/traction control system
Nissan advanced airbag system -inc: dual-stage supplemental front airbags, seatbelt & occupant classification sensors
Interior
Exterior temp display
Front/rear door pockets
Front passenger seatback pocket
Vehicle security system
Silver interior trim
Nissan vehicle immobilizer system
(2) auxiliary 12V pwr outlets
Pwr door locks w/auto-locking feature
Rear 60/40 split fold-down bench seat
Overhead LED map lights
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch auto up/down feature
Rear seat centre console w/cupholders
Trip computer -inc: average MPG, current MPG, distance to empty, average speed
Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side-impact supplemental airbags
Front centre console -inc: adjustable cup holders, storage bin
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2013 Nissan Sentra