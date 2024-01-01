Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, SiriusXM!</b><br> <br> This 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today. <br> <br>The compact 2014 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a size that makes it easy to live with. Who says compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This low mileage sedan has just 72,184 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Siriusxm.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

72,184 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT - Power Windows - Low Mileage

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT - Power Windows - Low Mileage

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,184KM
VIN 1G1PC5SB5E7413184

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,184 KM

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-258-3403

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

2014 Chevrolet Cruze