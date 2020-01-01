Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 169,875KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4462818
  • Stock #: 18-324B
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V77EM115012
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows!

This 2014 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today.

The 2014 Mazda 3 marks the third generation of the compact car favorite. In this redesign, Mazda set out to preserve the car's traditional strengths -- including its everyday practicality, choice of sedan and hatchback body styles and fun-to-drive nature -- while simultaneously improving refinement.This sedan has 169875 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera

