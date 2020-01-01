Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows!



This 2014 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today.



The 2014 Mazda 3 marks the third generation of the compact car favorite. In this redesign, Mazda set out to preserve the car's traditional strengths -- including its everyday practicality, choice of sedan and hatchback body styles and fun-to-drive nature -- while simultaneously improving refinement.This sedan has 169875 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.



