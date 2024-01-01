Menu
This 2014 Volkswagen Jetta is for sale today. 

The 2014 Volkswagen Jetta is pleasantly roomy sedan. Theres a handful of equipment updates, including standard independent rear suspension and VW Car-Net telematics.This sedan has 153,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

VIN 3VWB07AJ4EM394273

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0255A
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Volkswagen Jetta is for sale today.

The 2014 Volkswagen Jetta is pleasantly roomy sedan. There's a handful of equipment updates, including standard independent rear suspension and VW Car-Net telematics.This sedan has 153,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

