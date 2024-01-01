$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
Used
102,528KM
VIN 1GCRCREC7FZ178210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dp Ruby Metallic
- Interior Colour JET BLK CLOTH
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-270A
- Mileage 102,528 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, MyLink, OnStar, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!
This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This pickup has 102,528 kms. It's dp ruby metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Mylink, Onstar, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Onstar
Additional Features
Mylink
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500