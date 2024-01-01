Menu
This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.

This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This pickup has 102,528 kms. Its dp ruby metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Mylink, Onstar, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/

Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

102,528 KM

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

VIN 1GCRCREC7FZ178210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dp Ruby Metallic
  • Interior Colour JET BLK CLOTH
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-270A
  • Mileage 102,528 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, MyLink, OnStar, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.

This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This pickup has 102,528 kms. It's dp ruby metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Mylink, Onstar, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Onstar

Additional Features

Mylink
SiriusXM

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
