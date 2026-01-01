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2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
203,000KM
VIN 3GCUKPEC9FG505160
Vehicle Details
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-038A
- Mileage 203,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive.
This pickup has 203,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive.
This pickup has 203,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 203,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
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Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500