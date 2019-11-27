Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,842KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4388343
  • Stock #: 19-511A
  • VIN: 1GCVKPECXFZ414452
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.

This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 99842 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link :https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2017 Honda Civic Hat...
 24,154 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Larami...
 54,821 KM
$35,678 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 67,878 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-3403

Send A Message