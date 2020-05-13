Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - Bluetooth

  • 163,587KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5023299
  • Stock #: 20-221A
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC9FG251719
Exterior Colour
Summit WHT
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Bluetooth, MyLink, OnStar, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.

This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This pickup has 163,587 kms. It's summit wht in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Mylink, Onstar, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage o~o
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Onstar
Additional Features
  • Mylink
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

