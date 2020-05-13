+ taxes & licensing
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Bluetooth, MyLink, OnStar, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!
This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This pickup has 163,587 kms. It's summit wht in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Mylink, Onstar, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
