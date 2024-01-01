Menu
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!

This 2015 Chrysler 300 is for sale today.

This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. This Canadian-built full-size sedans sculpted aerodynamics, premium interior, and impressive performance make it a benchmark for powerful luxury. Its an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful sedan. This sedan has 139,299 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 292HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.

2015 Chrysler 300

139,299 KM

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Used
139,299KM
VIN 2C3CCAAG7FH863974

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0228
  • Mileage 139,299 KM

This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. This Canadian-built full-size sedan's sculpted aerodynamics, premium interior, and impressive performance make it a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful sedan. This sedan has 139,299 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 292HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Air Conditioning

Aluminum Wheels

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

SiriusXM

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
