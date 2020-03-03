104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks
This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 87,604 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
