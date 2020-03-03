Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,604KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4793616
  • Stock #: 20-189B
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6FR746367
Exterior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks

This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 87,604 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG6FR746367.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

