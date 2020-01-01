Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning



This 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.



The 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 176177 kms. It's summit wht in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/







Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.



For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.