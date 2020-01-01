Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 176,177KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4439520
  • Stock #: 19-478A
  • VIN: 3GTU2UEC7FG373515
Exterior Colour
Summit WHT
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning

This 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.

The 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 176177 kms. It's summit wht in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage o~o

