$18,995 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 9 4 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9054700

9054700 Stock #: 22-246A

22-246A VIN: 2HGFB2F47FH035960

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 61,948 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.