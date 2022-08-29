Menu
2015 Honda Civic

61,948 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan LX - Bluetooth - Cruise Control

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan LX - Bluetooth - Cruise Control

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

61,948KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9054700
  • Stock #: 22-246A
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F47FH035960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,948 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Doors!

This 2015 Honda Civic Sedan is for sale today.

In addition to the impressive performance and handling that the 2015 Honda Civic Sedan provides, this model also offers exceptional amenities to enhance the total experience. Staying in tune with what drivers want, this car features modern technology for information and entertainment. It also provides outstanding safety ratings to make everyone feel safe no matter where the destination leads.This low mileage sedan has just 61,948 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 143HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $136.42 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Cruise Control
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

