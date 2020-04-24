Menu
2015 Hyundai Accent

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2015 Hyundai Accent

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 108,250KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4934433
  • Stock #: PR2330A
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE3FU805719
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!

This 2015 Hyundai Accent is for sale today.

It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design cues and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This sedan has 108,250 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • 90 amp alternator
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
  • Front Cupholder
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Light tinted glass
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 43 L Fuel Tank
  • Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT GDI VIS -inc: transverse-mounted inline 4-cylinder
  • Grille w/Chrome Bar
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
  • 3.83 Axle Ratio
  • Body-Coloured Manual Remote Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Manual 1st Row Windows
  • Manual Rear Windows
  • Provision Air Conditioning
  • Wheels: 14" x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
  • Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
  • Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
  • Tires: P175/70TR14
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • SiriusXM
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat, driver's seat pump device height adjuster, 4-way adjustable passenger seat, adjustable head restraints and passenger side seatback pocket
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, 2 front door mounted speakers and 2 rear door mounted speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

