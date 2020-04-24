104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!
This 2015 Hyundai Accent is for sale today.
It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design cues and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This sedan has 108,250 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
