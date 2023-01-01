$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Luxury - Sunroof
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Luxury - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
218,121KM
Used
VIN 5XYZUDLB5FG283935
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-111A
- Mileage 218,121 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats!
This 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is for sale today.
Boasting with multiple smart safety features, an excellent range of engines all of which are great performers and unmistakable styling, the Santa Fe Sport is simply an all in one package. This SUV is a proven capable off road warrior that is timid enough to be civilized and refined on the road. With a spacious cabin, and multiple modern options as standard, the value for money is at a high level. Look no further, the 2015 Santa Fe Sport is your new versatile SUV.This SUV has 218,121 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe