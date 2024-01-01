Menu
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors!

This 2015 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today.

The 2015 Mazda 3 is the perfect choice for those that want a compact car that has a perfect balance of style and value. The Mazda 3 offers great fuel economy, precise handling and a long list of features and options making a great value for the price. It is also available in a Sport version with larger wheels and additional cosmetic enhancements.This low mileage sedan has just 49,644 kms. Its grey in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors.

Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

49,644KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,644 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors!

This 2015 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today.

The 2015 Mazda 3 is the perfect choice for those that want a compact car that has a perfect balance of style and value. The Mazda 3 offers great fuel economy, precise handling and a long list of features and options making a great value for the price. It is also available in a Sport version with larger wheels and additional cosmetic enhancements.This low mileage sedan has just 49,644 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors.

Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

2015 Mazda MAZDA3