2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GX - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GX - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
49,644KM
Used
VIN 3MZBM1U75FM179911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0217
- Mileage 49,644 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors!
This 2015 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today.
The 2015 Mazda 3 is the perfect choice for those that want a compact car that has a perfect balance of style and value. The Mazda 3 offers great fuel economy, precise handling and a long list of features and options making a great value for the price. It is also available in a Sport version with larger wheels and additional cosmetic enhancements.This low mileage sedan has just 49,644 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2015 Mazda MAZDA3