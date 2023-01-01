$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Nissan Rogue
SL NAV! Leather! Sunroof!
2015 Nissan Rogue
SL NAV! Leather! Sunroof!
Location
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
168,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT2MV8FC821332
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 168,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NAV ! Leather ! Panoramic Roof ! Heated Seats ! Dual Zone Air ! BackupCam/Surround View ! Pwr Seats !
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Mechanical
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
GPS System
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Motortrendz
2015 Nissan Rogue SL NAV! Leather! Sunroof! 168,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Kicks SV Heated Steering and Seats! 81,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra ESSENTIAL Heated Seats! Alloy Wheels! 61,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Email Motortrendz
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Motortrendz
613-258-2727
2015 Nissan Rogue