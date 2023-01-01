Menu
NAV ! Leather ! Panoramic Roof ! Heated Seats ! Dual Zone Air ! BackupCam/Surround View ! Pwr Seats !

2015 Nissan Rogue

168,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue

SL NAV! Leather! Sunroof!

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL NAV! Leather! Sunroof!

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV8FC821332

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

NAV ! Leather ! Panoramic Roof ! Heated Seats ! Dual Zone Air ! BackupCam/Surround View ! Pwr Seats !

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
GPS System
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motortrendz

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

2015 Nissan Rogue