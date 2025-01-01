$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Buick Encore
Convenience - Bluetooth - Rear Camera
2016 Buick Encore
Convenience - Bluetooth - Rear Camera
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
212,700KM
VIN KL4CJBSB3GB659011
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear Camera, OnStar, Steering Wheel Controls, Aluminum Wheels!
This 2016 Buick Encore is for sale today.
Thanks to its quiet cabin, user-friendly technology features, and truly compact size, the 2016 Buick Encore is definitely worth a look. Inside, the distinctive styling carries over to a flowing instrument panel that wraps naturally into the door panels. A prominent central instrument panel houses the seven-inch, high-resolution, full-color display for the standard IntelliLink voice-activated infotainment system. This SUV has 212,700 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Encore's trim level is Convenience. This Buick Encore Convenience is a step above the base model. It comes with the Buick IntelliLink infotainment system with a 7-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth, a USB port, and OnStar, cloth seats with leatherette accents, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a mounted luggage rack, 18-inch aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Onstar, Steering Wheel Controls, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Onstar
REAR CAMERA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2016 Buick Encore