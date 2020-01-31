Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Touch Screen!



This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today.



Technology, efficiency and safety - three key words that best describe the all-new 2016 Chevrolet Cruze. The new design features for the 2016 Cruze include aerodynamic sculpting for a noticeably sportier appearance. But the 2016 Cruze wasn't just designed to look good, it's functional as well. It offers very comfortable seats, a larger trunk and an easy to use dash, ensuring that your ride is as good as its looks! This low mileage sedan has just 9,246 kms. It's red in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Cruze's trim level is LT. This 2016 Cruze LT comes with some excellent features over the base LS model. These features include aluminum wheels, a 6 speaker audio system with a 7 inch touch screen and Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth and SiriusXM radio. It also receives heated front seats, audio controls on the steering wheel, cruise control and a rear vision camera to assist when reversing the vehicle. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Touch Screen.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $104.32 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.



For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage o~o

