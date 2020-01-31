Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - Heated Seats - Cruise Control

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - Heated Seats - Cruise Control

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

$14,999

  • 9,246KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4641639
  • Stock #: LR2323
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM2G7247800
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Touch Screen!

This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today.

Technology, efficiency and safety - three key words that best describe the all-new 2016 Chevrolet Cruze. The new design features for the 2016 Cruze include aerodynamic sculpting for a noticeably sportier appearance. But the 2016 Cruze wasn't just designed to look good, it's functional as well. It offers very comfortable seats, a larger trunk and an easy to use dash, ensuring that your ride is as good as its looks! This low mileage sedan has just 9,246 kms. It's red in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Cruze's trim level is LT. This 2016 Cruze LT comes with some excellent features over the base LS model. These features include aluminum wheels, a 6 speaker audio system with a 7 inch touch screen and Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth and SiriusXM radio. It also receives heated front seats, audio controls on the steering wheel, cruise control and a rear vision camera to assist when reversing the vehicle. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Touch Screen.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $104.32 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

