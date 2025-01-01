$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
192,214KM
VIN 3GCUKSECXGG373241
Vehicle Details
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-080A
- Mileage 192,214 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Climate Control, Rear Camera, Bluetooth
This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
The 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pairs brains with brawn to build upon the legacy of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickup trucks on the road. A muscular front end, sculpted hood, and signature LED lighting accents give Silverado a bold new look, while high-strength steel delivers rugged capability that you can depend on day in and day out.This pickup has 192,214 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LTZ. The Silverado 1500 LTZ is as smart as it is strong, offering technology to keep you connected like OnStar with 4G LTE, Chevy MyLink with an 8 inch color touchscreen and bluetooth streaming audio. Comfort and convenience features include a rear vision camera with dynamic guide lines, 60/40 folding bench rear seat, remote vehicle start system, 18 inch aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tail gate plus it even comes with power heated front seats that allows for 2 memory settings.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
The 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pairs brains with brawn to build upon the legacy of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickup trucks on the road. A muscular front end, sculpted hood, and signature LED lighting accents give Silverado a bold new look, while high-strength steel delivers rugged capability that you can depend on day in and day out.This pickup has 192,214 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LTZ. The Silverado 1500 LTZ is as smart as it is strong, offering technology to keep you connected like OnStar with 4G LTE, Chevy MyLink with an 8 inch color touchscreen and bluetooth streaming audio. Comfort and convenience features include a rear vision camera with dynamic guide lines, 60/40 folding bench rear seat, remote vehicle start system, 18 inch aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tail gate plus it even comes with power heated front seats that allows for 2 memory settings.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Toyota Tundra Limited 63,323 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Trax LT - Bluetooth 167,391 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE - Bluetooth 131,154 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500