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2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - Apple CarPlay
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
280,567KM
VIN 3GCUKREC5GG244591
Vehicle Details
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-330A
- Mileage 280,567 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, MyLink, OnStar!
This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
The 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pairs brains with brawn to build upon the legacy of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickup trucks on the road. A muscular front end, sculpted hood, and signature LED lighting accents give Silverado a bold new look, while high-strength steel delivers rugged capability that you can depend on day in and day out.
This pickup has 280,567 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT. The Silverado LT is one of the most popular trims and offers some excellent equipment. Standard on this 1500 LT are stylish aluminum wheels, a very handy EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, an 8 inch touchscreen display with Chevy MyLink, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and OnStar with 4G LTE. Furthermore, steering wheel audio controls, power windows, remote keyless entry and GM's Stabilitrak also comes included in this trim level. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, MyLink, OnStar, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels .
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
The 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pairs brains with brawn to build upon the legacy of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickup trucks on the road. A muscular front end, sculpted hood, and signature LED lighting accents give Silverado a bold new look, while high-strength steel delivers rugged capability that you can depend on day in and day out.
This pickup has 280,567 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT. The Silverado LT is one of the most popular trims and offers some excellent equipment. Standard on this 1500 LT are stylish aluminum wheels, a very handy EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, an 8 inch touchscreen display with Chevy MyLink, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and OnStar with 4G LTE. Furthermore, steering wheel audio controls, power windows, remote keyless entry and GM's Stabilitrak also comes included in this trim level. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, MyLink, OnStar, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels .
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Mirror caps, body-colour
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6-Speaker Audio System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio, HD
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all y...
Safety
Onstar
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Body, Pick Up Box
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
Interior
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Additional Features
Mylink
SiriusXM
Air bags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact, driver and front passenger and head-curtain and seat-mounted side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions with Passenger Sensing System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
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Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500