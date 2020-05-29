+ taxes & licensing
Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Heated Seats!
This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
The 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pairs brains with brawn to build upon the legacy of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickup trucks on the road. A muscular front end, sculpted hood and signature LED lighting accents give Silverado a bold new look, while high-strength steel delivers rugged capability that you can depend on day in and day out.This pickup has 62,127 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LTZ. The Silverado 1500 LTZ is as smart as it is strong, offering technology to keep you connected like OnStar with 4G LTE, Chevy MyLink with an 8 inch color touchscreen and bluetooth streaming audio. Comfort and convenience features include a rear vision camera with dynamic guide lines, 60/40 folding bench rear seat, remote vehicle start system, 18 inch aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tail gate plus it even comes with power heated front seats that allows for 2 memory settings. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage o~o
