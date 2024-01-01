$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Spark
LT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2016 Chevrolet Spark
LT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
229,423KM
VIN KL8CC6SA5GC565875
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 229,423 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Rear Camera!
This 2016 Chevrolet Spark is for sale today.
The 2016 Chevrolet Spark is designed for an exciting drive, no matter what the road condition. In addition to its 10 standard air bags, 4-wheel antilock brakes, and a high-strength steel safety cage, the Spark offers a ton of technologies to help you stay comfortable while out on the open road. Thanks to its nimble handling, the Spark is also perfect for narrow streets and getting you into all the hot spots like the last parking space on the block.This hatchback has 229,423 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by an 84HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Spark's trim level is LT. This LT adds some essential creature comforts, like 15-inch alloy wheels, chrome grille surround, fog lights, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power door locks, power windows, a six-speaker sound system, and satellite radio. Additional features include automatic headlamps, reverse camera, rear spoiler, exterior temperature display, tire pressure monitor, cloth upholstery, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, Bluetooth, display audio system with AM/FM, USB port, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, and OnStar with 4G LTE WiFi. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Wi-fi, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
