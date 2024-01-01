Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM!</b><br> <br> This 2016 GMC Canyon is for sale today. <br> <br>Built tough for the roughest roads, but inside the 2016 GMC Canyon, youll never feel it. The Canyons cabin is precisely crafted, exceptionally quiet and very comfortable - designed to meet the highest of standards. Right out of the gate, the Canyon takes on the competition with the largest cargo box by volume in its class. From the precision cast foundation to innovative thinking like its CornerStep rear bumper, Canyon is designed for working hard while forging ahead. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 142,668 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Canyons trim level is 4WD SLE. The Canyon SLE comes with an impressive list of standard features that includes cast-aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, front fog lamps, a rear vision camera and an EZ lift and lower tailgate. Additionally, this awesome truck also comes with an 8 inch colour touchscreen with IntelliLink, Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and LED signature lighting. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Siriusxm. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2016 GMC Canyon

142,668 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE - Touch Screen - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE - Touch Screen - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,668KM
VIN 1GTG6CE34G1352164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,668 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM!

This 2016 GMC Canyon is for sale today.

Built tough for the roughest roads, but inside the 2016 GMC Canyon, you'll never feel it. The Canyon's cabin is precisely crafted, exceptionally quiet and very comfortable - designed to meet the highest of standards. Right out of the gate, the Canyon takes on the competition with the largest cargo box by volume in its class. From the precision cast foundation to innovative thinking like its CornerStep rear bumper, Canyon is designed for working hard while forging ahead. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 142,668 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Canyon's trim level is 4WD SLE. The Canyon SLE comes with an impressive list of standard features that includes cast-aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, front fog lamps, a rear vision camera and an EZ lift and lower tailgate. Additionally, this awesome truck also comes with an 8 inch colour touchscreen with IntelliLink, Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and LED signature lighting. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Touch Screen
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2011 Infiniti FX50 AWD 4DR for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 Infiniti FX50 AWD 4DR 171,711 KM $14,148 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS - Sunroof - Bluetooth for sale in Kanata, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS - Sunroof - Bluetooth 84,473 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD for sale in Kanata, ON
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD 3,373 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-3403

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Canyon