2016 GMC Canyon
4WD SLE - Touch Screen - Bluetooth
2016 GMC Canyon
4WD SLE - Touch Screen - Bluetooth
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
Used
142,668KM
VIN 1GTG6CE34G1352164
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,668 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM!
This 2016 GMC Canyon is for sale today.
Built tough for the roughest roads, but inside the 2016 GMC Canyon, you'll never feel it. The Canyon's cabin is precisely crafted, exceptionally quiet and very comfortable - designed to meet the highest of standards. Right out of the gate, the Canyon takes on the competition with the largest cargo box by volume in its class. From the precision cast foundation to innovative thinking like its CornerStep rear bumper, Canyon is designed for working hard while forging ahead. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 142,668 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Canyon's trim level is 4WD SLE. The Canyon SLE comes with an impressive list of standard features that includes cast-aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, front fog lamps, a rear vision camera and an EZ lift and lower tailgate. Additionally, this awesome truck also comes with an 8 inch colour touchscreen with IntelliLink, Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and LED signature lighting. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Touch Screen
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2016 GMC Canyon