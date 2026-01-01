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2016 GMC Canyon
4WD SLE - Touch Screen - Bluetooth
2016 GMC Canyon
4WD SLE - Touch Screen - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$20,076
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
117,986KM
VIN 1GTH6CE30G1389541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P0329B
- Mileage 117,986 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM!
This 2016 GMC Canyon is for sale today.
Built tough for the roughest roads, but inside the 2016 GMC Canyon, you'll never feel it. The Canyon's cabin is precisely crafted, exceptionally quiet and very comfortable - designed to meet the highest of standards. Right out of the gate, the Canyon takes on the competition with the largest cargo box by volume in its class. From the precision cast foundation to innovative thinking like its CornerStep rear bumper, Canyon is designed for working hard while forging ahead.
This 4X4 pickup has 117,986 km. It's Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Canyon's trim level is 4WD SLE. The Canyon SLE comes with an impressive list of standard features that includes cast-aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, front fog lamps, a rear vision camera and an EZ lift and lower tailgate. Additionally, this awesome truck also comes with an 8 inch colour touchscreen with IntelliLink, Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and LED signature lighting. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $153.54 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2016 GMC Canyon is for sale today.
Built tough for the roughest roads, but inside the 2016 GMC Canyon, you'll never feel it. The Canyon's cabin is precisely crafted, exceptionally quiet and very comfortable - designed to meet the highest of standards. Right out of the gate, the Canyon takes on the competition with the largest cargo box by volume in its class. From the precision cast foundation to innovative thinking like its CornerStep rear bumper, Canyon is designed for working hard while forging ahead.
This 4X4 pickup has 117,986 km. It's Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Canyon's trim level is 4WD SLE. The Canyon SLE comes with an impressive list of standard features that includes cast-aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, front fog lamps, a rear vision camera and an EZ lift and lower tailgate. Additionally, this awesome truck also comes with an 8 inch colour touchscreen with IntelliLink, Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and LED signature lighting. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $153.54 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Console, overhead
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
Interior trim, aluminum
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual
Instrument panel, soft-touch materials
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual, fore/aft with manual recline
Lighting, interior, centre dome (Extended Cab models only.)
Seats, dual rear with underseat storage (Extended Cab models only.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
Frame, fully-boxed
Steering, electric power-assist
GVWR, 5600 lbs. (2540 kg) (Standard on Extended Cab models with (LCV) 2.5L I4 engine only.)
Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (LCV) 2.5L I4 engine. Not included on Crew Cab models.)
Safety
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Exterior
Fog lamps, front
Bumper, rear chrome
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Door handles, body-colour
Mouldings, chrome beltline
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Pickup box, Fleetside
Headlamps, projector-type with LED signature
Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Glass, windshield shade band
Tailgate, locking
Tailgate handle, Black
Cargo box light, back of Cab
Wheel, compact spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) Black cast aluminum (Standard with (LCV) 2.5L I4 engine only. Not included on Crew Cab models.)
Additional Features
Touch Screen
SiriusXM
Air bags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact, driver and front passenger and head-curtain and seat-mounted side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions with Passenger Sensing System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
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$20,076
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Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2016 GMC Canyon