2016 GMC Canyon

Fog lamps, front

Bumper, rear chrome

Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower

CornerStep, rear bumper

Door handles, body-colour

Mouldings, chrome beltline

Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding

Pickup box, Fleetside

Headlamps, projector-type with LED signature

Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror

Glass, windshield shade band

Tailgate, locking

Tailgate handle, Black

Cargo box light, back of Cab