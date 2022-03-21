Menu
2016 Hyundai Accent

142,545 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

2016 Hyundai Accent

2016 Hyundai Accent

LE - Bluetooth - Remote Start

2016 Hyundai Accent

LE - Bluetooth - Remote Start

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

142,545KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8756570
  • Stock #: 22-173A
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE1GU254990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,545 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Remote Start, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!

This 2016 Hyundai Accent is for sale today.

It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This hatchback has 142,545 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Accent's trim level is LE. This subcompact Accent LE is a tremendous value and fun to drive. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with a USB port and SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth phone connectivity, steering wheel audio control, remote start, air conditioning, auto-off headlights, power door locks, 60/40 split folding back seats, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
remote start
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
POWER DOORS
SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

