$22,995+ tax & licensing
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Motortrendz
613-258-2727
2016 Jeep Renegade
North NAV! Heated Steering and Seats!
Location
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
88,750KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10387608
- VIN: ZACCJBBT2GPC62636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 88,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Removable Roof ! NAV ! Heated Steering and Seats ! Pwr Seat ! AutoStart ! BackupCam ! Alloy Wheels !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
