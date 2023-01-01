Menu
2016 Jeep Renegade

88,750 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

2016 Jeep Renegade

2016 Jeep Renegade

North NAV! Heated Steering and Seats!

2016 Jeep Renegade

North NAV! Heated Steering and Seats!

Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,750KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10387608
  VIN: ZACCJBBT2GPC62636

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 88,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Removable Roof ! NAV ! Heated Steering and Seats ! Pwr Seat ! AutoStart ! BackupCam ! Alloy Wheels !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Motortrendz

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

