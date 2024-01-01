$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GS - Heated Seats
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GS - Heated Seats
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
Used
177,100KM
VIN 3MZBM1L73GM295062
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-384A
- Mileage 177,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows!
This 2016 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today.
The 2016 Mazda3 is one of the most fun-to-drive and economical compact car available on the road today. Adorn with its well-crafted interior, superb fuel economy, top crash tests scores and a myriad of cutting-edge features. The 2016 Mazda Mazda3 offers pure practicality in a fun to drive package. This hatchback has 177,100 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GS. Our GS trim is a step up from the GX. In addition to the GX features, the GS model adds upgraded stylish aluminum alloy wheels, steering wheel audio controls, rain detecting wipers, heated front seats and heated door mirrors with integrated turn signals. The exterior has a slightly different look to it with chrome around the windows while the inside is distinguishable from the lower models with leather/metal look gear shifter, piano black instrument panel and door inserts, upgraded upholstery and a full floor and overhead console. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
2016 Mazda MAZDA3