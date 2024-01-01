Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows!</b><br> <br> This 2016 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today. <br> <br>The 2016 Mazda3 is one of the most fun-to-drive and economical compact car available on the road today. Adorn with its well-crafted interior, superb fuel economy, top crash tests scores and a myriad of cutting-edge features. The 2016 Mazda Mazda3 offers pure practicality in a fun to drive package. This hatchback has 177,100 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Mazda3s trim level is GS. Our GS trim is a step up from the GX. In addition to the GX features, the GS model adds upgraded stylish aluminum alloy wheels, steering wheel audio controls, rain detecting wipers, heated front seats and heated door mirrors with integrated turn signals. The exterior has a slightly different look to it with chrome around the windows while the inside is distinguishable from the lower models with leather/metal look gear shifter, piano black instrument panel and door inserts, upgraded upholstery and a full floor and overhead console. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

177,100 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,100KM
VIN 3MZBM1L73GM295062

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-384A
  • Mileage 177,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows!

This 2016 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today.

The 2016 Mazda3 is one of the most fun-to-drive and economical compact car available on the road today. Adorn with its well-crafted interior, superb fuel economy, top crash tests scores and a myriad of cutting-edge features. The 2016 Mazda Mazda3 offers pure practicality in a fun to drive package. This hatchback has 177,100 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Mazda3's trim level is GS. Our GS trim is a step up from the GX. In addition to the GX features, the GS model adds upgraded stylish aluminum alloy wheels, steering wheel audio controls, rain detecting wipers, heated front seats and heated door mirrors with integrated turn signals. The exterior has a slightly different look to it with chrome around the windows while the inside is distinguishable from the lower models with leather/metal look gear shifter, piano black instrument panel and door inserts, upgraded upholstery and a full floor and overhead console. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE - Bluetooth for sale in Kemptville, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE - Bluetooth 222,838 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 207,965 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum - Low Mileage for sale in Orleans, ON
2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum - Low Mileage 5,019 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-3403

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda MAZDA3