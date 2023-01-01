$116,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Murano
SV NAV! Panoramic Roof!
Location
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
165,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10420377
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MG7GN123851
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NAV ! Pano Roof ! Heated Steering ! Heated Seats ! Pwr Seat ! AutoStart ! BackupCam !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
