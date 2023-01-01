Menu
2016 Nissan Murano

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$116,995

+ tax & licensing
$116,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

2016 Nissan Murano

2016 Nissan Murano

SV NAV! Panoramic Roof!

2016 Nissan Murano

SV NAV! Panoramic Roof!

Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$116,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10420377
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MG7GN123851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NAV ! Pano Roof ! Heated Steering ! Heated Seats ! Pwr Seat ! AutoStart ! BackupCam !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

