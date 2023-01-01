$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 1 , 2 4 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9993434

9993434 Stock #: 23-178A

23-178A VIN: 1C6RR7MT3GS265737

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 231,243 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.