2016 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 - Navigation - Sunroof
2016 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 - Navigation - Sunroof
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
Used
137,057KM
VIN JTEBU5JR1G5335252
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0253A
- Mileage 137,057 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels!
This 2016 Toyota 4Runner is for sale today.
True to its roots as an authentic off-road Sport Utility Vehicle, the revised 2016 Toyota 4Runner combines heavy-duty construction with advanced multi-terrain technology. A powerful exterior design projects 4Runner's strength and outdoor adventure ability. For 2016, changes include a new dynamic look, a reduction in weight and many technological enhancements in its cabin. With its proven performance, the 2016 Toyota 4Runner gives you the capability to escape the city whenever the mood strikes. This SUV has 137,057 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 4Runner's trim level is SR5. This Toyota 4Runner SR5 is trimmed to conquer the toughest of roads, equipped with a 17 inch aluminum wheels, an 8-speaker, 6.1 inch touchscreen display with navigation, power moonroof, 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats and a 4 way power passenger seat. Additionally, this SR5 also comes with a back up camera, bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel audio controls, remote keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Safety
Rear View Camera
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
2016 Toyota 4Runner