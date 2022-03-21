Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Tundra

116,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Tundra

2016 Toyota Tundra

SR - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Tundra

SR - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8756558
  • Stock #: 22-131A
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F12GX508141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!

This 2016 Toyota Tundra is for sale today.

The 2016 Toyota Tundra is ready for work or play with its impressive towing capacity and built to last overall quality. From the aggressive grille designs to the bold Tundra badge stamped in the tailgate, this Tundra commands respect. Loading and unloading your cargo is now a breeze thanks to the hydraulically assisted Easy Lower and Lift Tailgate found on all 2016 Tundra's. From the job site, to the commute home, or to the home improvement store on the weekend, the Tundra delivers sure-footed performance with exceptional stability under load. This 2016 Toyota Tundra is truly built to do everything you need! This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 116,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tundra's trim level is SR. This Tundra SR was built for work and play cranking out 381 horsepower and 401 lb.-ft. of torque. Matched with an huge cargo bed, it'll handle just about anything you throw in it. Standard features include a 6.1 inch display with touchscreen, bluetooth connectivity, air conditioning, 18 inch steel wheels, wireless streaming and even a rear backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $232.96 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Soft Door Close

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2018 Cadillac XT5 Lu...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Cadillac Escala...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai PALISAD...
 25,700 KM
$62,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-3403

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory