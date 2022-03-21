$33,495+ tax & licensing
$33,495
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2016 Toyota Tundra
2016 Toyota Tundra
SR - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$33,495
+ taxes & licensing
116,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8756558
- Stock #: 22-131A
- VIN: 5TFUY5F12GX508141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Toyota Tundra is for sale today.
The 2016 Toyota Tundra is ready for work or play with its impressive towing capacity and built to last overall quality. From the aggressive grille designs to the bold Tundra badge stamped in the tailgate, this Tundra commands respect. Loading and unloading your cargo is now a breeze thanks to the hydraulically assisted Easy Lower and Lift Tailgate found on all 2016 Tundra's. From the job site, to the commute home, or to the home improvement store on the weekend, the Tundra delivers sure-footed performance with exceptional stability under load. This 2016 Toyota Tundra is truly built to do everything you need! This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 116,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tundra's trim level is SR. This Tundra SR was built for work and play cranking out 381 horsepower and 401 lb.-ft. of torque. Matched with an huge cargo bed, it'll handle just about anything you throw in it. Standard features include a 6.1 inch display with touchscreen, bluetooth connectivity, air conditioning, 18 inch steel wheels, wireless streaming and even a rear backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $232.96 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Soft Door Close
