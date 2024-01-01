Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!</b><br> <br> This 2016 Toyota Venza is for sale today. <br> <br>The 2016 Toyota Venza is a clever merging of artful design and intelligent engineering, brimming with advanced features and functionality. This 2016 Venza is a multi-faceted midsize vehicle with the space to transport just about anything and everything. Increased aerodynamics means increased performance, for both fuel economy and acceleration. For all of the comfort and versatility the 2016 Venza offers, its important to know that with Toyota, safety is the number one concern. Thats why this Venza comes with a number of active and passive safety features so that you have confidence and peace of mind on every road you travel. This 2016 Toyota Venza truly is everybodys dream crossover vehicle! This SUV has 133,475 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Venzas trim level is AWD. This all wheel drive Venza features some very impressive features normally found on higher priced models and includes 19 inch aluminum wheels, a rear back up camera, automatic dual zone climate control, an 8 way power adjustable driver seat, a 6 speaker audio system with bluetooth connectivity, blindspot mirrors, a 6.1 inch touchscreen display with SiriusXM, cruise control, keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2016 Toyota Venza

133,475 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota Venza

AWD - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Venza

AWD - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
133,475KM
Used
VIN 4T3BA3BB9GU076327

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-098A
  • Mileage 133,475 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!

This 2016 Toyota Venza is for sale today.

The 2016 Toyota Venza is a clever merging of artful design and intelligent engineering, brimming with advanced features and functionality. This 2016 Venza is a multi-faceted midsize vehicle with the space to transport just about anything and everything. Increased aerodynamics means increased performance, for both fuel economy and acceleration. For all of the comfort and versatility the 2016 Venza offers, it's important to know that with Toyota, safety is the number one concern. That's why this Venza comes with a number of active and passive safety features so that you have confidence and peace of mind on every road you travel. This 2016 Toyota Venza truly is everybody's dream crossover vehicle! This SUV has 133,475 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Venza's trim level is AWD. This all wheel drive Venza features some very impressive features normally found on higher priced models and includes 19 inch aluminum wheels, a rear back up camera, automatic dual zone climate control, an 8 way power adjustable driver seat, a 6 speaker audio system with bluetooth connectivity, blindspot mirrors, a 6.1 inch touchscreen display with SiriusXM, cruise control, keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM LUXURY, AWD, SUNROOF, NAV, 3.6 V6, HD REAR CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM LUXURY, AWD, SUNROOF, NAV, 3.6 V6, HD REAR CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL 21,124 KM $45,887 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Luxury AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Luxury AWD - Sunroof - Leather Seats 58,391 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Essential - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Essential - Heated Seats 103,603 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-3403

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Venza