Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen Comfortline

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,429KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4574181
  • Stock #: PR2313
  • VIN: 3VWC17AU3GM515969
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This 2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is for sale today.

This extension of the already world famous Volkswagen Golf, the Sportwagen is a capable, reliable and very stylish family wagon with plenty of premium standard fitted options and an available all wheel drive system, helping to provide a safe and controlled driving experience.This wagon has 73,429 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2006 Honda Odyssey E...
 353,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Macan S
 60,250 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 66,541 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-3403

Send A Message