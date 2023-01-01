Menu
2017 Buick Enclave

74,501 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

Premium - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

Location

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

74,501KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9586873
  • Stock #: 23-081A
  • VIN: 5GAKVCKD2HJ177698

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear Camera, Bluetooth

This 2017 Buick Enclave is for sale today.

The first thing you'll feel in this 2017 Enclave is a sense of openness and quietness. With it's low and away instrument panel, the Enclave keeps its controls easily within reach. Premium materials, leather-appointed seating, warm wood tones, and brushed chrome accents create a sophisticated interior while its three rows of first-class seating ensure you'll enjoy everything that the Enclave has to offer. This SUV has 74,501 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Enclave's trim level is Premium. This Premium trim adds some nice features, like heated leather seats, memory settings, remote start, parking sensors, and a rear camera to this Enclave making it even more luxurious. It comes with features like an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, tri-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, automatic HID headlights, dual-outlet exhaust, a power liftgate, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
remote start
Bluetooth
REAR CAMERA
Power Tailgate
Park Assist

