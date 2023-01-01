2017 Buick Enclave

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 5 0 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9586873

9586873 Stock #: 23-081A

23-081A VIN: 5GAKVCKD2HJ177698

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23-081A

Mileage 74,501 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Interior remote start Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety REAR CAMERA Exterior Power Tailgate Additional Features Park Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.