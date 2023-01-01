$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Enclave
2017 Buick Enclave
Premium - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
74,501KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9586873
- Stock #: 23-081A
- VIN: 5GAKVCKD2HJ177698
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-081A
- Mileage 74,501 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Buick Enclave is for sale today.
The first thing you'll feel in this 2017 Enclave is a sense of openness and quietness. With it's low and away instrument panel, the Enclave keeps its controls easily within reach. Premium materials, leather-appointed seating, warm wood tones, and brushed chrome accents create a sophisticated interior while its three rows of first-class seating ensure you'll enjoy everything that the Enclave has to offer. This SUV has 74,501 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Enclave's trim level is Premium. This Premium trim adds some nice features, like heated leather seats, memory settings, remote start, parking sensors, and a rear camera to this Enclave making it even more luxurious. It comes with features like an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, tri-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, automatic HID headlights, dual-outlet exhaust, a power liftgate, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
remote start
Bluetooth
REAR CAMERA
Power Tailgate
Park Assist
