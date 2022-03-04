$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT - Certified - Heated Seats
Location
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
82,225KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8620022
- Stock #: L0104
- VIN: 3G1BE5SM3HS511707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,225 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, the new 2017 Cruze is made to work hard for you. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 82,225 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cruze's trim level is LT. The LT has numerous convenience and sporty features including aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated mirrors, a 6 speaker audio system, SiriusXM, heated seats and much, much more. The LT also includes all the features from the Cruze LS, such as touch screen audio, air conditioning, Bluetooth, a rear view camera and plenty more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
All of our Myers Approved models undergo a comprehensive, 52-point inspection and come with a CarProof vehicle history report, so you can enjoy exceptional peace of mind. Want even more? Myers Approved models also come with 24-hour roadside assistance, a 30-day / 2,500-km exchange policy, and Myers NO CHARGE Engine/Transmission for Life! And with over 300 models to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect fit. Get started today by browsing our online inventory!
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Touch Screen
SiriusXM
