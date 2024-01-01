$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - Bluetooth
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,087KM
VIN 1GCVKREC2HZ206967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,087 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry!
This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 140,087 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT. The Silverado LT is one of the most popular trims and offers some excellent equipment. Standard on this 1500 LT are stylish aluminum wheels, a very handy EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, an 8 inch touchscreen display with Chevy MyLink, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM. Furthermore, steering wheel audio controls, LED fog lamps, power windows, remote keyless entry and GM's Stabilitrak also comes included in this trim level. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Ez-lift Tailgate, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
EZ-lift tailgate
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500