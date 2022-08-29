$CALL+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ - Heated Seats
Location
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
220,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9054697
- Stock #: 22-245A
- VIN: 3GCUKSEJ6HG453068
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 220,200 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 220,200 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LTZ. The Silverado 1500 LTZ is as smart as it is strong, offering technology to keep you connected like OnStar with 4G LTE, Chevy MyLink with an 8 inch color touchscreen and bluetooth streaming audio. Comfort and convenience features include a rear vision camera with dynamic guide lines, 60/40 folding bench rear seat, remote vehicle start system, stylish aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tailgate plus it even comes with power heated front seats that allow for 2 memory settings. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Touch Screen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Touch Screen
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0