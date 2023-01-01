$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Motortrendz
613-258-2727
2017 Ford F-150
2017 Ford F-150
XLT Crew! Center Console!
Location
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
230,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10098114
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF8HKC01172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Description
BackupCam ! Bluetooth ! Pwr Bucket Seat ! Cruise ! Pwr Windows ! Alloy Wheels ! Fog Lights !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Motortrendz
Motortrendz
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0