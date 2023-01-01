Menu
2017 Ford F-150

230,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT Crew! Center Console!

2017 Ford F-150

XLT Crew! Center Console!

Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

230,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10098114
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF8HKC01172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BackupCam ! Bluetooth ! Pwr Bucket Seat ! Cruise ! Pwr Windows ! Alloy Wheels ! Fog Lights !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motortrendz

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

