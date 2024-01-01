Menu
Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

VIN 1FTEW1EF5HFA14623

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-212A
  • Mileage 0

Air Conditioning!

This 2017 Ford F-150 is for sale today.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is XL. The XL trim on this F-150 is a true work truck at a great value. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get halogen headlights, a black three bar style grille, cargo lights, and cargo tie-down hooks. Creature comforts and safety features include air conditioning, a productivity screen, an AM/FM stereo, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, curve control, S.O.S. post-crash alert system, and SecuriLock anti-theft system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF5HFA14623.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Air Conditioning

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

