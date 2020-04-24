Menu
2017 GMC Canyon

Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,798KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4917876
  • Stock #: 20-217A
  • VIN: 1GTP6EE1XH1287722
Exterior Colour
ONYX BLK
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!

This 2017 GMC Canyon is for sale today.

Built tough to handle the roughest roads, but on the inside this 2017 GMC Canyon, you'll never feel it. The Canyon's cabin is precisely crafted, exceptionally quiet and very comfortable, designed to meet the highest of standards. Right out of the gate, the Canyon takes on the competition with the largest cargo box by volume in its class. From the precision cast foundation to innovative thinking like its CornerStep rear bumper, the GMC Canyon is designed for working hard while forging ahead of the pack. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 66,798 kms. It's onyx blk in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Canyon's trim level is Denali. This top of the line Denali is the nicest midsize pickup money can buy. It comes with a color touchscreen radio with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, Bose 7 speaker premium audio, forward collision alert, lane departure warning, perforated leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, remote start, automatic climate control, wireless charging, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Wireless Charging, Premium Sound Package.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage o~o
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • COOLED SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Rear View Camera
  • Premium Sound Package
  • WIRELESS CHARGING

