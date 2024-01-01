Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Remote Engine Start, Premium Audio System!</b><br> <br> This 2017 GMC Terrain is for sale today. <br> <br>Utility is only one part of this small SUVs story. Every detail and innovation in this 2017 GMC Terrain has a purpose - to give you a superior experience no matter what seat youre in. This compact SUV is inviting and comfortable thanks to its MultiFlex rear seat system that maximizes the rear leg room and utility. Every Terrain is built with precision and distinguishing features, which is a true testament to the craftsmanship and detail that goes into every Professional Grade GMC vehicle. This low mileage SUV has just 17,512 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Terrains trim level is SLT. As one of the top models, this Terrain SLT gives you a long list of luxurious equipment and hi-tech features. These include perforated leather heated seats with an 8 way power driver seat, a remote vehicle starter, Intellilink with Bluetooth audio streaming, Pioneer premium 8-speaker audio system, rear vision camera, stylish aluminum wheels, all wheel drive and an exterior appearance package. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Remote Engine Start, Premium Audio System, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

17,512 KM

SLT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Used
17,512KM
VIN 2GKFLUEK2H6343144

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-361A
  • Mileage 17,512 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Remote Engine Start, Premium Audio System!

This 2017 GMC Terrain is for sale today.

Utility is only one part of this small SUV's story. Every detail and innovation in this 2017 GMC Terrain has a purpose - to give you a superior experience no matter what seat you're in. This compact SUV is inviting and comfortable thanks to its MultiFlex rear seat system that maximizes the rear leg room and utility. Every Terrain is built with precision and distinguishing features, which is a true testament to the craftsmanship and detail that goes into every Professional Grade GMC vehicle. This low mileage SUV has just 17,512 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Terrain's trim level is SLT. As one of the top models, this Terrain SLT gives you a long list of luxurious equipment and hi-tech features. These include perforated leather heated seats with an 8 way power driver seat, a remote vehicle starter, Intellilink with Bluetooth audio streaming, Pioneer premium 8-speaker audio system, rear vision camera, stylish aluminum wheels, all wheel drive and an exterior appearance package. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Remote Engine Start, Premium Audio System, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rear View Camera

Interior

Remote Engine Start

Additional Features

Premium audio system
SiriusXM

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
