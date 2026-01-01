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2017 GMC Yukon
SLT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
2017 GMC Yukon
SLT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
186,946KM
VIN 1GKS2BKCXHR267177
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,946 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate!
This 2017 GMC Yukon is for sale today.
This GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a truck. The handsome exterior and huge, well-appointed interior are what make it a desirable family hauler. It's a cut above the competition in tech, features, and aesthetics. It's capable enough to tow your boat and comfortable enough to take the whole family on long road trips. This GMC Yukon does it all in style.
This SUV has 186,946 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Yukon's trim level is SLT. SLT is the mid-range trim for the Yukon adding some nice features while still being a good value. Features include perforated leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, heated second-row seats, memory driver's seat, steering column, mirrors, and pedals, remote start, a universal home remote, a rear vision camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, front and rear park assist, tri-zone automatic climate control, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with HD radio, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, an aux jack, 5 USB ports, and Bose premium audio, OnStar, assist steps, a power liftgate, heated power mirrors with integrated turn signals, enhanced safety tech, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2017 GMC Yukon is for sale today.
This GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a truck. The handsome exterior and huge, well-appointed interior are what make it a desirable family hauler. It's a cut above the competition in tech, features, and aesthetics. It's capable enough to tow your boat and comfortable enough to take the whole family on long road trips. This GMC Yukon does it all in style.
This SUV has 186,946 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Yukon's trim level is SLT. SLT is the mid-range trim for the Yukon adding some nice features while still being a good value. Features include perforated leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, heated second-row seats, memory driver's seat, steering column, mirrors, and pedals, remote start, a universal home remote, a rear vision camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, front and rear park assist, tri-zone automatic climate control, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with HD radio, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, an aux jack, 5 USB ports, and Bose premium audio, OnStar, assist steps, a power liftgate, heated power mirrors with integrated turn signals, enhanced safety tech, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
remote start
Rear View Camera
Cargo Net
Safety Alert Driver Seat
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear-window electric
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Windows, power all express down, front express up
Power outlet, 110-volt, 1.1 Amp, 150 Watt
Assist handles, 1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats
Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Console, floor with storage area, cup holders
Lighting, interior includes courtesy lighting with theater dimming, lighting for front and rear door handles, front and rear passenger footwells and door storage area
Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of the console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in the cargo area.
Seats, heated second row, outboard positions
Steering wheel, heated, leather-wrapped
Display, driver, 8" diagonal customizable driver display
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses. See "gmtotalconnect.com" for phone compatibility information.)
Radio, HD
Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console
Audio system feature, CD player (Replaced by (U42) rear seat entertainment system when (U42) is ordered.)
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Power Tailgate
Headlamps, halogen projector
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
Windshield, solar absorbing
Active aero shutters, front
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Wipers, front rain-sensing, intermittent
Wiper, rear
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination
Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Liftgate, power, hands free
Mechanical
4-wheel drive
Steering, power
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Alternator, 150 amps
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Rear axle, 3.08 ratio
Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench stored in rear quarter trim
Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed. (Not available with 2WD models or (NHT) HD Trailering Package.)
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator
Powertrain grade braking
Brakes, VAC power, with VSES
Keyless start, push button start
GVWR, 7300 lbs. (3311 kg) (Standard on 4WD models.)
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8, with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Forward collision alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert
Parking assist front and rear
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
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Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2017 GMC Yukon