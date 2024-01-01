Menu
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!

This 2017 Honda CR-V is for sale today.

A focus on practical design, the 2017 Honda CR-V offers a family-friendly space with plenty of room and a thoughtful design. Ample storage and comfort features ensure this is a place to relax no matter the destination. A classy SUV, this model is economical while still offering plenty of fun. This SUV has 205,316 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CR-Vs trim level is EX-L. Upgrade to the EX-L trim and youll be treated to some luxurious features. It comes with a 7 inch display audio system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, eight speaker audio, a rearview camera, heated leather seats, a memory drivers seat, a power tailgate, a power moonroof, a heated, leather wrapped steering wheel, LaneWatch blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, remote start, and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Power Tailgate.

Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

2017 Honda CR-V

205,316 KM

2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats

2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Used
205,316KM
VIN 2HKRW2H82HH125463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 205,316 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!

This 2017 Honda CR-V is for sale today.

A focus on practical design, the 2017 Honda CR-V offers a family-friendly space with plenty of room and a thoughtful design. Ample storage and comfort features ensure this is a place to relax no matter the destination. A classy SUV, this model is economical while still offering plenty of fun. This SUV has 205,316 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CR-V's trim level is EX-L. Upgrade to the EX-L trim and you'll be treated to some luxurious features. It comes with a 7 inch display audio system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, eight speaker audio, a rearview camera, heated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, a power tailgate, a power moonroof, a heated, leather wrapped steering wheel, LaneWatch blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, remote start, and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Power Tailgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Heated Steering Wheel. 18" Aluminium Wheels

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
2017 Honda CR-V