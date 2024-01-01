$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2017 Honda CR-V
EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
205,316KM
VIN 2HKRW2H82HH125463
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 205,316 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!
This 2017 Honda CR-V is for sale today.
A focus on practical design, the 2017 Honda CR-V offers a family-friendly space with plenty of room and a thoughtful design. Ample storage and comfort features ensure this is a place to relax no matter the destination. A classy SUV, this model is economical while still offering plenty of fun. This SUV has 205,316 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is EX-L. Upgrade to the EX-L trim and you'll be treated to some luxurious features. It comes with a 7 inch display audio system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, eight speaker audio, a rearview camera, heated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, a power tailgate, a power moonroof, a heated, leather wrapped steering wheel, LaneWatch blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, remote start, and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Power Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Heated Steering Wheel. 18" Aluminium Wheels
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
2017 Honda CR-V