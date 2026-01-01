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2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE
400 4MATIC - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE
400 4MATIC - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
162,655KM
VIN 4JGDA5GB4HA836110
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,655 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist!
This 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE is for sale today.
Elegance inside and out make the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class a stand out. This model features a quiet cabin with upscale features. Numerous advanced safety and technology amenities ensure added confidence whenever you are on the road. Multiple options provide enough choice to meet the demands of all types of buyers.
This SUV has 162,655 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our GLE's trim level is 400 4MATIC. Fitted with a high revving turbocharged V6 engine, this GLE 400 4MATIC has a little more grunt and is a lot smoother than its diesel variants. Yet just like any other GLE it is extremely luxurious and refined with fitted options such as a 8 speaker stereo with SiriusXM and an 8 inch display, a heated leather multi-functional steering wheel, power adjustable front seats upholstered in Artico leather, push button start, dual zone automatic air conditioning, a home-link garage door transmitter, blind spot sensors, active forward brake assist and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE is for sale today.
Elegance inside and out make the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class a stand out. This model features a quiet cabin with upscale features. Numerous advanced safety and technology amenities ensure added confidence whenever you are on the road. Multiple options provide enough choice to meet the demands of all types of buyers.
This SUV has 162,655 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our GLE's trim level is 400 4MATIC. Fitted with a high revving turbocharged V6 engine, this GLE 400 4MATIC has a little more grunt and is a lot smoother than its diesel variants. Yet just like any other GLE it is extremely luxurious and refined with fitted options such as a 8 speaker stereo with SiriusXM and an 8 inch display, a heated leather multi-functional steering wheel, power adjustable front seats upholstered in Artico leather, push button start, dual zone automatic air conditioning, a home-link garage door transmitter, blind spot sensors, active forward brake assist and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Blind Spot Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
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Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE