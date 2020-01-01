Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera



This 2017 Nissan Armada is for sale today.



This Nissan Armada is a full-size SUV that makes every day an unforgettable adventure. Turn heads with a refined, yet muscular exterior design. Attention to detail and exceptional craftsmanship greet you the moment you step inside. Welcome passengers with plush room and versatility to take on bigger cargo. For one vehicle that does it all, it's hard to beat the versatility and capability of this Nissan Armada. This SUV has 40021 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.



Our Armada's trim level is Platinum Edition. Luxury meets capability in this Armada Platinum. It comes with four-wheel drive, a rear DVD player, remote start, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, predictive forward collision warning, forward emergency braking, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, an around view monitor, Bose premium audio, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, a power moonroof, and more.



