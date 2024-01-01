Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Start!</b><br> <br> This 2017 Nissan Qashqai is for sale today. <br> <br>Take on adventures downtown and weekends out of town with progressive style and a commanding point of view. Merge into traffic with complete confidence. No detours, potholes, or street-parking-only restaurants can hold you back. This Nissan Qashqai is built around you, fit for your city. This SUV has 149,436 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Qashqais trim level is SV. The SV trim is a nice blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start system with intelligent climate control, a power sliding moonroof, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2017 Nissan Qashqai

149,436 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SV - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SV - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,436KM
VIN JN1BJ1CP0HW003075

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-055A
  • Mileage 149,436 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Start!

This 2017 Nissan Qashqai is for sale today.

Take on adventures downtown and weekends out of town with progressive style and a commanding point of view. Merge into traffic with complete confidence. No detours, potholes, or street-parking-only restaurants can hold you back. This Nissan Qashqai is built around you, fit for your city. This SUV has 149,436 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Qashqai's trim level is SV. The SV trim is a nice blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start system with intelligent climate control, a power sliding moonroof, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Trendline for sale in Nepean, ON
2016 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Trendline 109,092 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic Sedan Touring - Sunroof - Leather Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2015 Honda Civic Sedan Touring - Sunroof - Leather Seats 75,204 KM $20,073 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats for sale in Kanata, ON
2022 Honda CR-V EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats 41,586 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-3403

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Qashqai