$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2017 RAM 1500
2017 RAM 1500
Night - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - Fog Lamps
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
181,247KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9706567
- Stock #: 23-153A
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT3HS604773
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-153A
- Mileage 181,247 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 181,247 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds some sporty attitude to this rugged Ram. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a rotary dial e-shifter, a power driver's seat, body-color front fascia, rear bumper, and grille with bright billets, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7MT3HS604773.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Bucket Seats
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
GPS Antenna Input
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
8.4" Touchscreen
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
High-Back Seats
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Goodyear Brand Tires
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
FULL-SIZE TEMPORARY USE SPARE TIRE
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
630.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0